Pelicans Rally Past the Bulls, 127-125

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Talk about a never-say-die attitude. The New Orleans Pelicans found themselves down by more than 20-points in the fourth quarter. And yet, they still found a way to beat the Chicago Bulls 127-125.
Nickeil Alexander-Walker scored the Pels final five points. A three pointer to tie it at 125. He later sank a pair of free throws with 57-seconds remaining to give the Pelicans their second win in as many preseason games.
Zion Williamson was even better than his rookie debut against the Atlanta Hawks two days earlier. Against the Bulls, Zion made 12 of 13 shots to finish with a game high 29-points. All of his points came around the rim on dunks or layups
Williamson’s points came in 27-minutes of play and the Pelicans outscored the Bulls 41-18 in the final quarter.
The Pelicans will host their only preseason game, Friday night, against the Utah Jazz.
