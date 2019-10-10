Shelby: Some Showers Today

Warm, muggy conditions will finish out the work week along with a few showers. Plan for highs near 90 degrees and overnight temperatures only in the 70s.
This is all ahead of a cold front due to arrive Saturday morning. Temperatures will fall to the 50s on the north shore and 60s on the south shore through mid-morning Saturday, then they’ll rebound into the low to mid 70s Saturday afternoon. Expect breezy and mostly cloudy conditions as well.
Sunday will start off cool, but the chill will be short-lived. Highs will climb to near 80 Sunday afternoon and into the mid 80s early next week.
The next front after that may arrive by the middle of next week.
