St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office employee arrested on Causeway Bridge

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WVUE) - An employee of the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office is on administrative leave after he was arrested on the Causeway early Thursday morning (Oct. 10).
Shortly before 5:30 a.m. the STPSO was notified that Gregory Longino, a 29-year veteran of the office, had been stopped by Causeway Police on the bridge and was suspected of driving under the influence.
Longino was not on duty at the time and was driving his personal vehicle.
He was booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail and is being held on a $2,500 bond.
Longino was immediately placed on administrative leave, pending the outcome of Causeway Police’s investigation, a STPSO spokesperson said.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.