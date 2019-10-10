Strong cold front on the way

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The endless days of record heat will end over the weekend as a strong cold front arrives late Friday night. Showers and storms are likely ahead of the front on Friday.
Saturday will be breezy and much cooler. Temperatures will be in the 60s for a good portion of the day with lower 70s by afternoon. It will stay nice into Sunday with temperatures just a little warmer in the upper 70s and lower 80s.
The October Fall feel will disappear next week as warmth and humidity return. There will also be a chance of rain each day. Another front is possible by the middle part of the week. Slightly cooler and drier conditions may be possible late next week but this is subject to change.
