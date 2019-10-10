Study: Louisana ranks 1st for murder rate, Mississippi 2nd

By Chris Finch | October 10, 2019 at 6:15 AM CDT - Updated October 10 at 6:15 AM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Louisiana ranked 1st for its murder rate when compared to other states, according to a study from SafeWise.

The state is 6.2 points above the national average of 4.9 homicides per 100,000 individuals, the report said.

Four of the metro areas with the highest murder rates were in Louisiana: New Orleans-Metairie (17.6), Baton Rouge (11.6), Lafayette (7.7), and Shreveport-Bossier City (9.6).

According to the study, three deep south states are in the top five, including Mississippi and Alabama:

  • Louisiana
  • Mississippi
  • Missouri
  • Maryland
  • Alabama

The numbers were pulled from five years of FBI statistics between 2013 - 2017. You can read the full report here.

