Weekend Cold Front Coming

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The humidity is back for the next couple of days. Along with it will come a few showers and possible a storm or two on Friday.
A stronger cold front arrives by Saturday morning. Highs will stay in the 70s during the day and may not make 80 on Sunday either. However, once again, the humidity and the shower chances will return next week. The cold air just isn’t sticking.
The 6 to 10 day temperature outlook is calling for good chances of above normal temperatures.
