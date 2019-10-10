Zack: Rain chances rising ahead of weekend cold front

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - It didn’t take long as we are once again back to flirting with the 90s through the end of the week.
Don’t worry though, our next front is marching down the Plains and will bring that fall feel back just in time for the weekend. Now ahead of this front you can expect some rain chances in the forecast. About a 30-40% coverage of spotty showers or maybe a downpour is possible Thursday, better rain chances come on Friday as the front gets a bit closer.
Late Friday night into Saturday morning is when the front crosses the region sending temperatures tumbling into the 50s and 60s behind a brisk, northerly breeze. Clouds will likely linger into a portion of Saturday so we may struggle to see temperatures warm much into the afternoon. Eventually highs should make it into the low 70s.
We keep the nice, fall feel around into Sunday before the humidity returns and rain chances ramp up for the early part of next week.
