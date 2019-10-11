Battle of the unbeatens between Hahnville and Thibodaux tonight in our “Game of the Week”

THIBODAUX, La. (WVUE) - Hahnville and Thiboduax sport identical records, 5-0 overall, and 2-0 in district play. The Tigers of Hahnville are not surprised to be undefeated entering Week 6 of the season.
“We knew what we had coming back Garland. I’ve said this all along, two years ago we were playing for a state championship. This is Hahnville High School. Look at the board, they’ve won here all the time. So for us to be winning as not as usual. We’ve been under me traditionally slow starters, but we’ve caught steam at the end of the season. I hope that continues. I hope we continue to be hot as the season goes on,” said Hahnville head coach Nick Saltaformaggio.
The Tigers of Thibodaux possess an unblemished record, but getting to that mark has been quite stressful to the team and it’s fans.
“You know we had a tough spring, tough summer. A lot of hard work we put in during that time to get where we’re at. We’ve been really exciting, there’s been a lot of close games. I don’t think we’ve blown anyone out. It’s all coming down to the fourth quarter. Been four quarter games every week. All five weeks, so it’s been really exciting for us. I’m sure it’s pretty exciting for the fans to see those types of games. It keeps people back in the stands. When you keep them close, they all come back,” said Thibodaux head coach Chris Dugas.
The last time Thibodaux started a season 5-0, was back in 2014. The last time they won a district title was back in 2008.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.