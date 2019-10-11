Eastbank Little League team catches ride back to La. on Air Force One

LAKE CHARLES, La. (WVUE) - The Eastbank Little League team is returning to Louisiana Friday after a trip to Washington D.C. with special accommodations.
The Little League World Series champions were invited to ride back to Louisiana aboard Air Force One with President Trump.
Trump, along with the Eastbank Little League are expected to arrive in Lake Charles Friday afternoon where the president is set to hold a voter rally.
Congressman Steve Scalise shared a picture of himself with the team just before they boarded Air Force One back to Louisiana.
