The Extra Point Week 6: Taking advantage of match-ups

(WVUE) - By now, we’ve seen enough games to know tendencies. And if you ignore those warning signs, you do so at your own risk. Unless it’s a must-start player, I don’t advise risking and hoping that a bad match-up happens to work out in your favor.
These are the match-ups I like for Week 6:
Texans at Chiefs
I listed both teams because I love everything about the points that should be score in this game. Patrick Mahomes, Deshaun Watson and all of their notable targets are worth starting in what may be one of the highest scoring games we see this year. This should especially be a bounce back game for Kansas City, as the Texans have given up the 8th-most passing yards this season and eight touchdowns to just two interceptions.
WR Terry McLaurin (WAS) vs Dolphins
He might be the only player I'd start in this match-up. Maybe I'd also consider Adrian Peterson against Miami's 32nd-ranked rush defenses. Still, McLaurin should have a great day against that secondary no matter who Washington starts at quarterback.
WR Adam Thielen (MIN) at Eagles
Philly's generous secondary that's given up the 6th-most yards in the NFL, plus the Vikings' resurgence in the passing game, leads me to believe that Thielen will have another big outing. It's like all of a sudden, thanks to Thilen speaking up, Minnesota remembered they have one of the best pass-catchers in the league.
Ravens offense vs Bengals defense
This is another situation where anyone and everyone could have a big day. From Lamar Jackson to Mark Andrews and Mark Ingram, they're all worth starting against one of the worst defenses around. And if you're on the fence about it, I'd even lean toward starting WR Marquise Brown. Hollywood could have another big game with some deep shots headed his way.
Falcons at Cardinals
It's the last of six games that Arizona CB Patrick Peterson will have to sit out. So while he's still away, Julio Jones should get back on track this week. I'd even start Mohamed Sanu or Calvin Ridley without a second thought as well. And certainly, you should be playing Matt Ryan. The Cardinals have allowed 12 touchdowns in five games and are yet to intercept a pass.
Aaron Jones (GB) vs Lions
Do I think he duplicates his four touchdown performance? No. But against a Detroit defense giving up 125 yards per game on the ground, I'd look for Jones to have another solid day while Aaron Rodgers tries not to test Detroits strong secondary more than he has to.
Elsewhere, however, there are some match-ups that I don’t like:
RB Jordan Howard / Miles Sanders vs Vikings
Look, I understand that with bye weeks, you gotta do what you gotta do. But I'm not big on starting any running backs against the Vikings if I don't have to. If Howard or Sanders are your flex play, look elsewhere. This feels like a game where the Eagles air it out a bit more.
RB Todd Gurley (LAR) vs 49ers defense
He’s probably your RB1. So I wouldn’t blame you for ignoring this one. But if somehow you don’t have to play Gurley and have better match-ups elsewhere, it’s not crazy to sit him against a San Francisco defense that’s fifth-best against the run. They’re allowing just 3.8 yards per carry and haven’t allowed a rushing touchdown all year. Again, I get it. You may not be able to sit him, but I haven’t seen much out of the Rams that gives me confidence in Gurley having a great day. Without being fortunate enough for goal line carries in Seattle last week, his day would’ve been pretty ugly.
