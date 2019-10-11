Former public defender receives sentence

Crawford was removed from the Orleans Parish Public Defenders office and arrested four months ago when it was discovered she had been practicing law, representing indigent defendants, for nearly eight months without a license. She pleaded guilty to four counts: Admitting that she knowingly received compensation acting as a lawyer. Count 2: That she altered her law certificate...3. That she certified she was a lawyer in good standing...and Count 4: That she held herself out to practice law, even though unlicensed.