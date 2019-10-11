High school football player injured during game, airlifted to hospital

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A high school football player was injured during a game Thursday night and had to be airlifted from the field.
The game was Thursday, Oct. 10 between Southern Lab and Riverside Academy. The game was being played in Baton Rouge at AW Mumford Stadium.
Emergency officials say the player was airlifted to a local hospital. His condition is currently unclear. School officials confirm the injured student plays for Riverside.
No other details are available right now. We will update this story when we know more.
