Jefferson Parish residents can resolve high water bills

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Some Kenner residents came to the Esplanade Mall Friday looking for answers for their high-water bills.
"My water bill went up 30 dollars two months ago," said Francis Herbert.
“[Water bill] it's more than double," added Barbara Corkern. "We're on social security. We're both retired and this is not in our budget."
Jefferson Parish Water Director, Tom West, says the increase was caused because meter readers were not sent out in the early part of summer. So, the water department relied on estimations, but those estimations didn’t account higher water usage in the hot months.
“Some outside reasons: pools, landscaping, and some people are experiencing leaks on their property as well,” said West.
Since so many people had issues with their bill, Jefferson Parish and the City of Kenner opened up a temporary billing review location at Esplanade Mall.
"We're going to work with our customers in the areas affected," said Herbert.
West says the team will review each case individually.
"We are going to confirm and, in some cases, reconfirm that the meter readings are correct,” said West. “That's first and foremost. Make sure everything is correct."
Corkern and Herbert say they were comforted after speaking with the Water Department.
"He says it seems high even for an estimate,” Corkern said. “So, they're going to send someone out for an estimate."
"He was very nice. He was very nice. I'm glad I came," Herbert said.
The water department will be at the Esplanade Mall Saturday from 10 to 4. It's located near the old Macy's and you don't need an appointment to show up.
Other dates residents can get their bill reviewed: Friday, October 18 from 8:30am - 4:30pm Saturday, October 19 from 10:00am - 4:00pm. Residents unable to attend the remote site may call the Water Department to discuss their bill at 504-736-6060.
