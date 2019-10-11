Judge blocks green card denials for poorer immigrants

Earlier this month, Trump issued a presidential proclamation that says immigrants will be barred from entering the country unless they are to be covered by health insurance within 30 days of entering or have enough financial resources to pay for any medical costs. The measure will be effective Nov. 3. The Migration Policy Institute, a nonpartisan think tank, says it could prohibit the entry of about 375,000 a year, mainly family members who account for a majority of people getting green cards from abroad.