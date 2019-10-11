Polling places prepare for Saturday’s elections

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Voting machines are now in place and ready to go at the hundreds of poll places across the region for Saturday’s election.
Before the crack of dawn, crews were up getting their head counts ready to distribute 760 voting machines to every corner of Orleans Parish.
“All our machines will be out by tonight so they’ll be ready for tomorrow morning. We haven’t had any problems,” says Orleans Parish Clerk of Court Arthur Morell. “That’s the way I like it. That’s the way its been. And with the cooperation of those people who bring those machines in and deliver them. It’s been good.”
Morell says if the early voting turnout is any indication all of the voting machines should be put to good use.
“Early voting this year was 23,000. Four years ago it was 11,000. That’s why it’s so impressive.”
And it’s not just Orleans. In Jefferson Parish, early voting saw an 88 percent uptick from the last governor’s race while the entire state is up 63 percent from four years ago.
“I think more people are aware of how important their vote can be, because sometimes you may have someone winning an election of have an issue pass with just one or two votes and that it passes regardless. You know what they say about a horserace? There’s only a winner. Everyone else is second.”
Morell says these machines are also some of the most secure in the country with each booth using its own computer system to avoid hacking. And if you’re not sure whether or not you’ll be able to cast your ballot.
“If they have any questions, we’re there to answer their questions,” says Morell. “And if you don’t have an I.D., come anyway, come anyway, because there are some circumstances where you can vote if you forgot your I.D. Don’t go back home. Come and vote.”
Polls will be open Saturday from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m.
