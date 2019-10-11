President Trump to campaign for GOP candidates in Louisiana on Friday

LAKE CHARLES La. (WVUE) - President Donald Trump will be in Lake Charles Friday to campaign for the Republican candidates for Louisiana governor.
Incumbent Gov. John Bel Edwards will also be in Lake Charles Friday, making a campaign stop.
WVUE will livestream both Pres. Trump and Gov. Edwards’ remarks on fox8live.com and our apps.
The election is Saturday.
Gov. Edwards will be speaking at 1:30 p.m. at SOWELA’s Regional Training Facility.
Pres. Trump is scheduled to speak at the Lake Charles Civic Center at 7 p.m. Gov. Edwards’ two leading opponents - U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham and Eddie Rispone - are expected to be in attendance at the rally.
WVUE will also have live coverage of Pres. Trump’s arrival in Southwest Louisiana, beginning at 6 p.m.
Registration for tickets for the event is still available HERE, but the site does say that tickets are available on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Edwards (D) faces five challengers in the election: Republicans Abraham, Rispone and Patrick “Live Wire” Landry, Democrat Oscar “Omar” Dantzler and independent Gary Landrieu.
Pres. Trump has urged Louisianians to vote for a Republican.
