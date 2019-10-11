Shelby: Strong Front Arrives Tonight

Good news! This seemingly endless heat will come to an end over the weekend as a strong cold front arrives late tonight. Showers and storms are possible today ahead of the front with highs in upper 80s.
Saturday will be breezy and much cooler. Temperatures will be in the 60s for a good portion of the day then rebound into the 70s by afternoon. It will stay nice into Sunday with a cool start and highs just a little warmer in the upper 70s and lower 80s.
Warmth and humidity return early next week. There will also be a chance of rain each day. Another front is possible by the middle part of the week allowing slightly cooler and drier conditions to return late week.
