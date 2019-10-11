Sheriff: Elderly man found in submerged vehicle in Lacombe

LACOMBE (WVUE) - An elderly man died after a St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s deputy discovered his vehicle under water at a boat launch in Lacombe on Friday morning (Oct. 11).
Officers were on a routine patrol at the Main St. Boat Launch shortly before 8 a.m. when they saw the roof of the vehicle.
Members of the sheriff’s office marine division, dive team and firefighters responded to the scene.
The man was pulled from the vehicle and emergency personnel attempted life-saving measures, but unfortunately those efforts were unsuccessful, the sheriff’s office said.
The body was turned over to the St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office for identification and a determination on cause and manner of death.
Early indications from the investigation do not suggest that foul play was involved.
“It’s always unfortunate when a life is lost,” Sheriff Randy Smith said. “Our prayers go out to this man’s family as well as the deputies and emergency personnel who worked tirelessly in an attempt to save him.”
