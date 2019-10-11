St. Tammany Sheriff’s Deputy Chief fired after DWI arrest on the Causeway

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - At 5:30 a.m. Thursday morning, Causeway police say they were patrolling when they noticed a vehicle traveling at a very high rate of speed.
“There were two radar hits on the vehicle. One was 90 and the other was up to 108 miles per hour, which is crazy,” says Carlton Dufrechou.
Causeway General Manger, Carlton Dufrechou says the Causeway Police Officers immediately pulled the driver over and the man behind the wheel was one of the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s top aides, Deputy Chief Greg Longino.
“When they stopped the vehicle, the individual driver seemed very impaired to them,” says Dufrechou.
Durfrechou says when the officers pulled Longino over, he immediately told them who he was and that he was a member of the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office, but Dufrechou says it didn’t matter.
“It doesn’t matter if it’s my mother or the President, if you do something wrong on this Causeway we are going to stop you and if it’s bad we are going to take you to jail,” says Dufrechou.
He says officers gave Longino a field sobriety test and he failed it.
Police arrested 51-year-old Longino and booked him with 1st offense DWI, careless operation of a vehicle, and speeding. Longino was a 29 year veteran of the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office. As Deputy Chief, he was in charge of the St. Tammany Parish Jail.
Longino was fired from the Sheriff’s Office on Friday.
His bond was set at $7,500 and he was able to bond out Thursday night.
