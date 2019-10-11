TRANSCRIPT: Sean Payton’s Friday media availability

SP: “I think history has told us the guys that end up playing and playing well in our league can come from a lot of different offensive (systems). It used to be the run and shoot. There’s been some really, really successful college quarterbacks in that offense that were drafted extremely high in our league that never made it. Then there’s been some that have, and there’s been guys that haven’t maybe been in a passing offense that became real good pro quarterbacks. Obviously, we’re taking what we’re given, what we’re seeing, and what we’re evaluating. I don’t know, I think in general, players are (participating in) seven on seven (drills, tournaments and camps) earlier in their age, high school. We’re a little bit further advanced in the passing game, but it doesn’t predict success at this level. I think how a quarterback processes the information, how quickly he processes the information, how accurate he is with the football, can he move and adjust in the pocket. Those are the things that we’re trying to measure when we’re evaluating that position.”