16-year-old missing from residence in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police are trying to locate a teenage girl who was reported as a runaway.
Cindy Torres, 16, was last seen by a relative at about midnight on Oct. 8, when she left from her residence in the 6400 block of Medlock St. without permission. Torres reportedly took clothing with her when she left, and is believed to possibly be staying in Jefferson Parish.
A habitual runaway, Torres is described as a Hispanic female standing approximately 5’3” and weighing about 100 pounds.
Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Fourth District detectives at 504-658-6040.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.