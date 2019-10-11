Zack: Cold Front Arrives Tonight

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A cold front is marching across the state today and out ahead of it we can expect passing showers and storms. Some of those storms could be heavy at times.
The front will enter our half of the state later this evening so expect rain chances to remain through late tonight. After midnight, expect the front to sweep across the region sending temperatures tumbling behind a brisk northerly wind.
Come first thing Saturday we will be waking up to the 50s North Shore, 60s south of the lake. Once you factor in the wind you will most likely need to grab a jacket for the first time this fall. Clouds will likely linger for much of Saturday holding highs in the lower 70s.
Newly formed Subtropical Storm Melissa is a strong N’easter brushing the Northeast United States with some minor impacts. This storm is no concern for us as it will head out to sea.
