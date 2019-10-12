Area around downtown New Orleans buiding collapse evacuated

Area around downtown New Orleans buiding collapse evacuated
People have been evacuated around the area where a Hard Rock Hotel collapsed. (Source: City of New Orleans)
By Chris Finch | October 12, 2019 at 2:31 PM CDT - Updated October 12 at 2:32 PM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Fire Department said the Hard Rock building is considered stable, but unsupported.

The sixth to eighth floors were heavily damaged after a crane collapsed that was on top of the building.

The situation is considered dangerous and residents are strongly encouraged to avoid the area until further notice. A mandatory evacuation is being conducted in a "red zone" bounded by the Uptown side of Bienville Street, the downtown side of Canal Street and lakeside of Burgundy Street.

Related: Drone video of collpase aftermath

Residents who are in this area are required to evacuate immediately and listen to public safety officials.

Street closures include:

  • Basin Street from Rampart Street to Tulane Avenue
  • North Rampart Street from Conti to Common streets
  • Canal Street from Saratoga to Baronne streets

All shows scheduled at the nearby Saenger Theatre have been canceled.

Impacts to service by the New Orleans Regional Transit Authority are expected — including the Canal Streetcar to the Mississippi River, the Riverfront Streetcar is out of service, and the Rampart Union Passenger Terminal line is impacted — more details are forthcoming.

Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.