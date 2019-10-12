Darryle Evans’ 4 TD’s power Hahnville to win over Thibodaux

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Hahnville kept their undefeated record intact thanks to Darryle Evans offensive touchdown explosion against Thibodaux. The senior running back found the end zone four times to power Hahnville to victory, 36-28.
Evans scored on three rushing touchdowns, and one TD reception. Evans missed last season with knee injury.
Hahnville improves to 6-0 on the season, and 3-0 in district play. Thibodaux falls to 5-1 overall, and 2-1 in district.
