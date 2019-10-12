Police: Pedestrian killed on Tulane Avenue

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -A woman was killed early Saturday morning on Tulane Avenue, according to the New Orleans Police Dept,
Police say it happened around 5:30 a.m. in the 2400 block of Tulane.
When officers arrived on scene, they discovered an unresponsive adult female in the westbound lane of Tulane Avenue.
The driver of a red Toyota Tundra pickup truck was traveling west on Tulane Avenue when the victim was struck. The victim died at the scene.
The driver of the car remained at the scene and was not injured.
