Terrebonne upsets Destrehan, 30-22

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The top District 7-5A teams of 2018 met in Week 6 with a surprising result. After a tough start to the season saw Terrebonne enter the matchup with a 2-3 record, the Tigers handed Destrehan their second loss of the season with a 30-22 final score.
Coach Gary Hill’s team took advantage of the homefield early by taking a 7-0 lead then a 14-7 advantage. An interception by Jakobe Carter set up quarterback Ross Rogan for a rushing touchdown to start the game. Later on, Kwan Allen’s pick led to a Wyatt Guidry field goal.
The Tigers are now an even .500 at 3-3 heading into their Week 7 game against H.L. Bourgeois. Destrehan will look to bounce back hosting East St. John
