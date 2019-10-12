Zack: Long-awaited Fall Feel Arrives

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - When you step out the door to start your weekend activities, you may need to grab a jacket as fall has officially arrived in Southeast Louisiana and South Mississippi.
Temperatures are falling quickly behind this frontal passage with 50s moving into the North Shore, 60s south of the lake. You add in the wind which is quite gusty, there is a bit of a nip to the air.
The story for Saturday will be the clouds and how much sun can we see around the region. As we go through the day, temperatures will struggle to warm much underneath a thick cloud deck. By the afternoon hours some peeks of sun should break through allowing for highs to climb into the lower to middle 70s.
We carry that pleasant feel to the air into Sunday but the front will begin to back up on us and creep towards the coast. There is the possibility of a coastal shower on Sunday, however most locations inland will stay dry. Highs will top out in the upper 70s making for quite the day. Enjoy!
