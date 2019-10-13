Deuce McAllister doesn’t foresee Saints falling into trap at Jacksonville

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Saints are riding high into Jacksonville with a 4-1 record, including three straight wins despite Drew Brees’ absence. Sunday, they’ll face a Jaguars team that turned the ball over three times in their loss to Carolina, which dropped them to 2-3.
“I don’t think it’s a trap game for them because for one, you’re going on the road and that’s tough in and of itself," Deuce McAllister said on FOX 8′s Black and Gold Review Show. “Next is that you’re playing a very physical defensive front, they’re going to challenge this offensive line. When you look at it from a defensive standpoint, they have some talent.”
For the first time in Teddy Bridgewater’s tenure filling in for Brees, he’ll face a fellow backup quarterback in Gardner Minshew II. The rookie out of Washington State has been at the helm since Nick Foles’ injury in week one. "Offensively - yes, it’s Gardner Minshew but you look at those skill players and they have some guys that can hurt you whether it’s D.J. Chark or Leonard Fournette. You have to be able to stop the run because if you don’t stop the run against this group....good luck!”
Kickoff from the River City is set for noon. FOX 8 Live Tailgate starts at 10 AM.
