City officials urge patience as Canal Street remains closed near collapse site

“I do want to emphasize while we’re in this rescue mode that people understand we’re gonna be in recovery mode for quite a while, Traffic is a huge thing. Please avoid this area. The work day starts tomorrow. Please make a plan if you’re gonna a be near this area and how are you gonna a get where you have to get," said New Orleans Fire Chief Tim Mconnell. “We ask employers to be understanding that if you have employers that are trying to get here, they may be delayed, they may not be able to get in.”