City officials urge patience as Canal Street remains closed near collapse site

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - At a press conference Sunday morning, city leaders talked about the struggles that are on the horizon for residents and visitors, as one of busiest areas of New Orleans is now unsafe due to the collapse to the still unstable Hard Rock Hotel.
“I do want to emphasize while we’re in this rescue mode that people understand we’re gonna be in recovery mode for quite a while, Traffic is a huge thing. Please avoid this area. The work day starts tomorrow. Please make a plan if you’re gonna a be near this area and how are you gonna a get where you have to get," said New Orleans Fire Chief Tim Mconnell. “We ask employers to be understanding that if you have employers that are trying to get here, they may be delayed, they may not be able to get in.”
Visitors like Ellen Bookman say they were shocked by what they saw, but say the inconvenience is nothing compared to loss of life.
“Yesterday a bunch of people from our wedding party were down at the building and that’s how we heard about it," said Bookman.
"Someone sent us a note or a text, and that building fell down and we all ran down the street, and that was right when it happened.”
Ireen Brooks lives just two blocks from where the collapse happened and is just outside of the evacuation zone.
But others are not so lucky, says New Orleans Director of Homeland Security Colin Arnold.
“There’s about 100. We’re targeting about 30 who needed assistance as far as finding a place to stay while this is going on, and we’ve arranged that," said Arnold.
Brooks says she grew up in Europe during World War II and also lived in Washington D.C. on Sept. 11.
“I still get very choked up. It was just crazy. There were no more airplanes. I saw the smoke and the dust from the pentagon,” said Brooks.
She says seeing a crumbling building just blocks from here home brought back painful memories.
“This here really impacted me. It made me very sad. I was up on the roof all day. I cannot believe it. I was in total shock.”
“A lot of people will lose a lot of money, and a lot of businesses.”
