Muggies and rain chances return

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Humidity and rain chances return for the work week. A stalled front along with some disturbances will move across the region Monday and Tuesday. The best chance for widespread rain is across South Mississippi and possibly north of Interstate 12. Otherwise expect some passing rain at times for the next couple of days.
Another fairly strong cold front will arrive early Wednesday and once again bring drier and cooler air to the region. However as has been the case the past couple of weeks it will not last long.
Additional disturbances and a warm front will bring the humidity and rain chances back for next weekend.
