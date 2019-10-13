No. 5 LSU uses balanced offense, solid second half defense to roll past No. 7 Florida

Then, it was Edwards-Helaire again for the Tigers but this time, he would not be denied, as he outran everyone on his way to a 39-yard touchdown run that gave the Tigers the 21-14 lead. But again, the Gators went down the field on LSU. With only :04 left in the first half, Trask threw a 6-yard touchdown to wide receiver Van Jefferson for the 21-21 tie at halftime.