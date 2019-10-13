OSHA deploys to Hard Rock collapse site

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has deployed personnel to the site of the Hard Rock Hotel collapse on Canal Street.
OSHA released a statement Sunday saying, “Yesterday was a very sad day for the City of New Orleans and a tragedy for so many injured workers and especially for the families of the 2 deceased workers and 1 that is still missing. As rescue and recovery efforts continue, and as the restoration moves forward the health and safety of all workers on site will be paramount.”
OSHA highlighted several priorities as operations move forward:
• Securing the compromised crane and other cranes that may need to be secured on site
• Rescue/recovery efforts continuing when the building is deemed safe enough for personnel to re-enter
• OSHA working with other federal, state, and local investigators as well as SMEs in order to determine the contributing factors and root cause(s) that led this disaster that caused Fatalities and Catastrophes.
• Ongoing and continuing hazard assessments in order to assure the safety of all personnel entering or around the Hard Rock Hotel as rescue and recovery efforts continue and once building assessments, inspections and restoration move forward.
OSHA will most likely be on site for several days, weeks or even months, according to a spokesperson.
