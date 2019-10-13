Overtime Podcast #84: LSU outlasts Florida

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - LSU beats Florida in a top ten matchup full of offense and big plays to improve to 6-0 for the first time since 2015. Episode 84 of the Overtime Podcast explores Joe Burrow’s status as Heisman front runner, the changed offensive approach against the Gators and what to make of the defense’s performance.
Chris Hagan on LSU altering their approach to capitalize on Florida’s defense:
“They probably could have scored 49 if they decide to push the pace at the end of the game but this is a team that is going to run whatever plays they want and connect on the plays they want, in a quick pace or a slower pace. If they want to speed it up, they’ll go no-huddle, won’t allow you to sub out and they’ll keep getting the ball down the field. If they want to slow it down, alright, they’ll milk clock a little bit. Either way, they were executing."
Juan Kincaid on his defensive concerns:
“Florida had the ball 38 minutes, LSU for 21 and some change. Florida was able to do what they wanted against the defense and of course you had the interception and some big stops late but the concern continues to be the defense. There’s no excuses because you had your best players back - Divinity, Chaisson, Lawrence - and yet, Florida was able to do a lot of what they wanted to do.”
