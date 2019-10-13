A red-hot Joe Burrow leads the Tigers to a 6-0 start

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVUE) - Florida came into their contest with LSU as one of the best defenses in the country, but the Tigers dropped over 500 yards of total offense, scoring 42 points.
“I believe he was one of the best quarterbacks in America. I’m not going to tell you he was one of the best yet. We still got a couple of games left. But I love him being our quarterback. Joe just brings so much to our football team. he talked to the team right after. He said good is not enough, got to get great. He wasn’t satisfied with the play tonight. We want to be great. The LSU standard of performance,” said LSU head coach Ed Orgeron.
“I always want the ball in my hands with the game on the line. My coaches know that, my teammates now that. They trust me with the ball in my hands in those situations. More responsibility, I don’t think so, we’re going to play our offense. I think our offense fits a whole lot of situations. At the end of the day, go make a play,” said LSU quarterback Joe Burrow.
Another strong effort by Joe Burrow, only three completitions in the contest.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.