Shelby: Nice Finish to the Weekend

The Autumn feel will continue for Sunday morning with temperatures in the 50s north of the Lake and 60s south. Careful throwing on your favorite warm sweater, though… the day will warm up quickly with highs reaching the low 80s under a mix of sun and clouds. It won’t be quite as breezy and a more easterly flow will allow humidity to start to return.
The front will return as a warm front off the Gulf on Monday. Scattered showers and storms are likely with slightly warmer and more humid conditions otherwise.
Our next cold front will arrive mid-week and return mild, Fall-like conditions to the area.
