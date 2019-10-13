Zack: Sun & Clouds For Sunday; Still Nice

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The cold front that has brought us this weekend of fall weather has stalled just offshore and is preparing to move back north soon.
It will have to wait one more day as Sunday will bring a mixture of sun and clouds with temperatures warming into the low 80s. Now the dry air remains in place over the region so the 80 degree temps will still make for a comfortable feel outside as you go about your Sunday activities.
Going into the new work week the front stalled offshore will head back north as a warm front sending humidity values up along with those rain chances. Some passing showers or maybe a storm will return to the forecast for Monday and the rain chances look to stick around thru Wednesday. That’s when the next front will arrive bringing our next dose of cooler temperatures.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.