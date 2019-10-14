After Further Review: Five takes from Saints win over Jaguars

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Take One: Dominant Defense…. Again
To think, the Saints have two victories in this four-game winning streak where they didn’t even reach 14 points.
That’s impossible to do without a dominant defense.
The Saints were at it again Sunday in Jacksonville. They held the Jags to just 226 total yards of offense and frustrated Gardner Minshew II all day long.
They made keeping him in the pocket their first priority and it worked. Cam Jordan finished with two sacks, while Marshon Lattimore constantly forced Minshew to come off his first read and got an interception.
After the game, I couldn’t help but wonder just how dominant this team will look if this defense remains this way when Drew Brees returns to the lineup.
Take Two: Tracking Teddy
Teddy Bridgewater’s effort Sunday looked more like the tamer ones we saw in his first two victories against Seattle and Dallas.
His final stat line was decent: 24/36, 240 yards and a touchdown, but he wasn’t nearly as sharp as he was last week against Tampa Bay.
Bridgewater was inconsistent most of the day with his accuracy. His biggest misfire came in the third quarter when he badly overthrew Michael Thomas near the goal line. The Saints had to settle for a field goal instead of a wide open touchdown and take a modest 6-3 lead. He also had a few plays where he held on to the ball too long.
Ultimately though, he took care of the football and made a few throws when the team needed them, like when he connected with Jared Cook for the game’s lone touchdown.
All in all, it was a pretty typical Bridgewater performance on Sunday. He didn’t lose the game for the Saints and made enough plays to contribute to his team’s fourth win in a row.
Take three: Thomas Morstead the weapon
I left Sunday’s game feeling like Morstead was one of the two or three best players on the field. With a game that thrived on field position, Morstead stepped up huge.
Of his six punts, five were downed inside the 20-yard line. Of those five, two were pinned inside the ten-yard line. Morstead’s constant field-flipping aided the defensive dominance.
Every aspect of the Saints team has had to step up with Brees out, Morstead and the punt unit has certainly done their part.
He’s been getting a lot of work over the last four weeks and even joked after the game that they’re already at 60% of last year’s punt numbers due to the high demand for his services.
Take Four: Cook and Murray heat up
For the second week in a row, Cook was a factor in the Saints’ passing attack. On his touchdown catch, Cook used his size to go high and make the grab. The throw was perfectly placed, but not all tight ends can go up and get a ball like that. Cook can, which is the major reason why the Saints signed him.
Not only did he catch the game’s only touchdown, he also caught the game-sealing conversion on third and short on the final drive of the game. Cook popped wide open on the misdirection throw from Bridgewater. The pass, as Payton joked, felt like it was in the air for about twenty seconds. Cook has seven receptions and two touchdowns over the last two games.
Latavius Murray had his best effort in black and gold. He gave the Saints some tough rushing yardage once it was clear that Alvin Kamara was not himself. He also added three catches for 35 yards. He had a touchdown off a screen that was called back due to holding call.
Murray had a big inspiration Sunday, just two days before he and his fiancee welcomed a son into the world.
Take Five: Other Observations
- It’s time put the flea flicker on the shelf for a while. It just isn’t working as planned. They tried one today from inside the Jaguars 30-yard line that went nowhere. This is the second time with Bridgewater that the flea flicker ended awkwardly.
- The Saints have added a quarterback sweep to Taysom Hill’s play sheet. He ran two of them Sunday with his biggest run coming on one where he followed Terron Armstead for 19 yards.
- It appeared Ted Ginn Jr. caught an early pass that was ruled incomplete. It looked like a catch live and even when it was reviewed but the call was not overturned. Ginn was wide open on the play, but the pass was under thrown. With a better pass, Ginn could have scored a touchdown.
- Speaking of reviews, the Jaguars tried to challenge a no-call on what looked like pass interference by Marcus Williams. Williams appeared to get to the receiver a little early, but the ruling was not overturned. The officials have made it pretty clear, it has to be egregious (like the NFC title game) for them to add a penalty flag on a no-call.
- Payton said after the game that Kamara had a swollen ankle going into the game Sunday but also hurt his knee once the game started. It was clear Kamara was not himself.
