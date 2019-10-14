Boil water advisory canceled in Uptown New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Sewerage and Water Board of New Orleans has canceled the precautionary boil water advisory for residents and businesses in the Uptown area of New Orleans.
Bacteriological tests confirmed that water in the area was safe to drink and could be used for personal need.
The advisory was issued after a gusher popped up in the 7400 blk. of Panola St. on Saturday afternoon after a wate main break.
Customers who have not used their water supply during this precautionary boil water advisory are advised to flush their internal and external plumbing by running water through their system for several minutes.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.