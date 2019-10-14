Boil water advisory remains in effect for Uptown area impacted by water main break

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -The New Orleans Sewerage and Water Board said on Monday (Oct. 14) that no one in the area of the huge water main break which happened on Saturday is without water service. However, a boil water advisory will remain in effect until Tuesday.
The latest boil water advisory came after the Sewerage and Water Board sent water into a replaced pipe and pressure dropped, according to S&WB Executive Director Ghassan Korban.
“We had to bring water into that empty segment of pipe and it’s a significant length that is empty and what we suspect and it’s still under investigation, [but] what we suspect may have happened is we opened the valve from the active part onto this empty part, but maybe too fast causing a drop of water pressure in the active part,” he said.
Residents in the area say they have learned to cope with SWB issues, but still would like better infrastructure. Some even said they would be willing to pay higher taxes to achieve that.
“I think we need to put more resources into this. They can’t fix it for nothing,” said Janet Rice, who lives on the street that was inundated with water when the huge water main broke over the weekend.
Councilman Joe Giarrusso’s district includes that part of uptown.
“You have a group of people who are saying, I’m frustrated, why does this keep on happening, you have another group of people who live with it, right? And that’s what you’re also seeing. Restaurants in this area have a remediation plan for when there’s a boil water advisory,” said Giarrusso.
Korban said while he understands residents’ frustrations, he emphasizes that the pipes are old.
"I totally appreciate and understand the frustration and sometimes the anger, I mean this is the quality of life that we have to focus on so much. The fact of the matter is when you're looking at a 110-year-old main, it is bound to break,” he said.
Some residents like Ashley Gullo, said they realize that the city cannot tear out all of the aged pipes at once.
“Honestly, I feel like we can’t fault them on that. What are they going to go do, dig up all the streets, and fix all the pipes? That’ll be a big ‘ol’ mess, so I take it as it comes, I guess,” said Gullo, a resident affected by the latest boil water advisory.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.