Coach Orgeron attributes ‘tremendous energy’ by the fans as one of the reasons LSU beat Florida

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - LSU came out firing early and often in their win over nationally-ranked Florida. According to Coach Orgeron, the winning mentality started before the ball was even kicked off.
“Saturday morning was a special day when we woke up. We knew we were going to win the game, we felt it. We knew it was going to be a challenge. When we got to the Tiger Walk, tremendous energy. I don’t know how many people, felt like 30,000 people there. At the end of the game, to see that stadium, we needed them in the fourth quarter. Everybody stayed in their seat. It was a tremendous energy. You talk about a winning edge, that was the winning edge,” said LSU head coach Ed Orgeron.
With the win over the rival Gators, LSU moved up to No. 2 in the country, and Joe Burrow has now become the Heisman favorite. Usually all this publicity would worry some programs, not the Tigers.
“That’s what we want. We want to be mentioned as one of the top teams in the country. I want our guys to get a Heisman. Inside our room, it’s about fundamentals, about the task at hand, and beating Mississippi State. But it does do something for your program. That’s why you come to LSU. You want the expectations to be high, but you also want to meet those expectations. Doesn’t mean a hill of beans when you go to Mississippi State and not play well. We have a lot riding on the line. It’s one game at a time. Mississippi State is in our way,” said Orgeron.
