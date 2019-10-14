Coach Orgeron attributes ‘tremendous energy’ by the fans as one of the reasons LSU beat Florida

“That’s what we want. We want to be mentioned as one of the top teams in the country. I want our guys to get a Heisman. Inside our room, it’s about fundamentals, about the task at hand, and beating Mississippi State. But it does do something for your program. That’s why you come to LSU. You want the expectations to be high, but you also want to meet those expectations. Doesn’t mean a hill of beans when you go to Mississippi State and not play well. We have a lot riding on the line. It’s one game at a time. Mississippi State is in our way,” said Orgeron.