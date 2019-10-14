Coast Guard searching for missing person in water near Lafitte

LAFITTE, La. (WVUE) - The Coast Guard is searching for a possible person in the water near Lafitte.
Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received a report at 1:20 a.m. of an overdue vessel with one person aboard who was scheduled to return Sunday evening.
Kevin Lege, 55, was reported to be wearing beige pants and a green shirt.
The vessel, a green 16-foot bass boat, left from Cochiara Shipyard and Marina in The Pen Sunday evening.
The vessel was located Monday morning on the northwest bank of The Pen with no one aboard.
