Injuries during ‘punishment’ lead LSP to suspend portion of cadet training

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Multiple Louisiana State Police (LSP) cadets were injured as part of punishment while at the LSP training academy the week of Oct. 7, according to a source briefed on the incident.
LSP announced Monday, Oct. 14 it has suspended “defensive tactics (DT) training” and has launched an administrative investigation into what happened.
Up to 10 cadets sought medical treatment for injuries, which included cuts, bruises, a broken nose, and a fractured arm, the source said.
The source, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, says the incident began after a cadet in LSP Cadet Class 99 was found to have a prohibited cell phone in her possession. Certain troopers at the academy allegedly forced all cadets in the class take part in physical abuse toward one another as punishment, the source said.
The source says the “punishment” included sleep deprivation, forcing cadets to hit one another with items including training pads, and forcing them to swim long distances while clothed. The incident happened Tuesday, Oct. 8, but the injured cadets did not seek medical care until they were released for the weekend on Friday, Oct. 11, the source said.
The source says a nurse at a local hospital was so alarmed by what she saw that she personally contacted internal affairs at LSP.
Captain JB Slaton with LSP said Monday the ongoing investigation prohibits him from discussing the extent of injuries and what led to them. LSP released the following statement about the incident:
“The Louisiana State Police has initiated an administrative investigation with regards to physical injuries sustained by several State Police cadets during last week’s defensive tactics (DT) training. DT is a highly physical training bloc consisting of handcuffing, use of the expandable baton, pressure points, physical strikes, blocking and grappling techniques. Although injuries are not uncommon during this training phase, the injuries reported last week were enough to raise our concern. This prompted an immediate review by the senior command staff. Based on information learned during the initial review, defensive tactics training has been temporarily suspended and Internal Affairs has been tasked with conducting an investigation. In the interim, Cadet Class 99 will continue with other training activities.”
Cadet Class 99, which started its eighth week of training Sunday, Oct. 13, is set to graduate in January of 2020.
