Juan’s World: Ugly Wins are Perfect, For Now!

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Welcome in to Juan’s World where Ugly Wins are a thing of beauty. The Saints 13-6 win in Jacksonville on Sunday, was a perfect reminder that times have changed. And that’s okay, for now.
For as long as Drew Brees is sidelined and the Saints keep winning with Teddy Bridgewater running the show, the black and golds goals will remain the same as they were before the season kicked off.
Gone, for now, are the days in which the Saints kept the scoreboard operator busy. That’s been replaced, for now, by a more conventional approach to winning games.
Keep it simple on offense, avoid the big mistakes and let your defense carry you home. Today, against the Jags, the offense struggled, but, eventually found a way with Bridgewater hitting Jared Cook on a fourth quarter score.
Prior to and after that, the Saints defense took care of the rest. Intercepting Gardner Minshew once and sacking him twice. They were in his face all day long. It’s how the Saints have treated pretty much every opponent this season.
And it’s the way it has to be, for now.
And I’m ok with that. For now.
Juan’s World, Juan’s World. Excellent!!!!
