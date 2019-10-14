Mandeville suspect arrested for trying to have sex with 14-year-old

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Deputies arrested a Mandeville man after he allegedly showed up at a residence to have sex with a 14-year-old girl.
Shortly before 2:30 p.m. on Friday (Oct. 11), St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s deputies responded to a residence on Harry Lemons Rd. in Mandeville in reference to a man who was at the residence attempting to locate a teenage girl who he said told him to meet her there.
Bruce Jourdan, 57, of Mandeville, had exchanged text message with the 14-year-old, making plans to meet the girl and have sex.
He showed deputies he had knowledge of the girl being a minor, investigators said.
Jourdan, who was still at the residence when deputies arrived, was arrested on one count of computer-aided solicitation of a minor felony and was booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail.
The juvenile involved, who did not live at the residence, was found by deputies.
