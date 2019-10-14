Newborn son inspires Latavius Murray to big performance against the Jags

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - With Alvin Kamara not at a 100 percent, Latavius Murray stepped up to make more of an impact in the Saints 13-6 win over Jacksonville, and he did it all just a day after the birth of his son.
Murray, like Kamara, missed practice on Friday, with his son being born later that night.
What followed on Sunday was one of his most productive games a Saints. He led the team in rushing with 44 yards, and nearly had a receiving touchdown as well, but that was called back due to a penalty.
It was an inspiring performance from a guy that’s winning on and off the field.
“It’s been a little crazy having my son Friday night, fiancee went into labor Thursday night so it’s just been a crazy 72 hours but to finish it off with a win and obviously the birth of my son back in New Orleans, I can’t complain at all right now,” said Latavius Murray.
“Definitely inspired but I try to bring the same energy, same mentality every game but when you have new life coming into the world that you created, it definitely is a different feeling for sure.”
