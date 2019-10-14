NOPD: Man shot in chest in Gentilly

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department says a man is injured after a shooting in Gentilly Sunday night.
Police responded to the shooting around 7:40 p.m. near the intersection of Peoples Avenue and Vienna Street. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.
The man was taken to a local hospital by EMS for treatment.
Investigators are working to determine a suspect and a motive in the shooting.
If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.