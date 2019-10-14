NOPD: Man shot in chest in Gentilly

By Tiffany Baptiste | October 13, 2019 at 9:02 PM CDT - Updated October 13 at 9:02 PM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department says a man is injured after a shooting in Gentilly Sunday night.

Police responded to the shooting around 7:40 p.m. near the intersection of Peoples Avenue and Vienna Street. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.

The man was taken to a local hospital by EMS for treatment.

Investigators are working to determine a suspect and a motive in the shooting.

If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

