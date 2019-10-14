Overtime Podcast #85 - Saints win slugging match over Jaguars

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Saints got a late touchdown from Teddy Bridgewater to Jared Cook in the fourth quarter to secure a 13-6 victory over the Jaguars. Episode #85 of the Overtime Podcast discusses multiple headliens from the game, including include the defense’s most dominant performance to date, Latavius Murray’s increased role and Taysom Hill’s decreased touches since Brees’ injury.
Sean Fazende on another low-scoring win:
“Ugly victories are much better than moral victories, especially in the NFL so you take what you can get. Just think about this - 2 of the 4 games Drew Brees has been out, the Saints have scored less than 14 points and they’ve won both games. That’s insane that they’ve been able to win games like this when it just wasn’t their identity before but now, they’re thrust into this position and here they are.”
Chris Hagan on the defense’s continued dominance:
“They can do this weekly now, this isn’t just a good game in Seattle, they finally had Dallas’ number, Jameis had a bad day. Doing it this many weeks in a row is not a coincidence and doing it to Jacksonville, Gardner Minshew has played really well and the Saints forced him in to having a bad day and being off.”
