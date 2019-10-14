Shelby: Keep the Umbrella Handy

Rain chances return for the work week along with some warmer and more humid conditions. Scattered showers are possible today with heavier rain, especially north of the Lake, possible on Tuesday.
Rain will finish up early Wednesday as a cold front sweeps across the area. Expect highs in the 70s and a nice, dry feel Wednesday afternoon and Thursday. However, much like the last couple of fronts, this cool down will be short-lived.
Warmer temperatures and a chance for showers and storms return this weekend.
