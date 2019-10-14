Tulane tennis legend Dominik Koepfer returns to the city for an exhibition match

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Former Tulane All-American Dominik Koepfer was back in town for an exhibition match at New Orleans Lawn and Tennis Club this weekend.
Koepfer was the No. 1 player in the country when he played at Tulane. Now he’s making a name for himself on the ATP Tour. He made the fourth round of the US Open, and the second round at Wimbledon.
Kopefer reflected on his rise in the game.
“Playing Wimbledon is a dream for everyone. It was super, an unreal feeling winning match points, 7-6 in the third set. It was super exciting. It was one of the highlights, and obviously making the fourth round of the U.S. Open. Qualifying for a slam for the first time, and actually winning rounds there, it was a great two weeks there. Those two tournaments were my highlights,” said Koepfer.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.