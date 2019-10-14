71-year-old man killed in Terrytown car crash

By Nicole Mumphrey | October 14, 2019 at 2:53 PM CDT - Updated October 14 at 3:18 PM

TERRYTOWN,, La. (WVUE) -The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a traffic fatality that killed a 71-year-old man.

The crash happened Sunday around 1:30 p.m. at the intersection of Terry Parkway and Carol Sue Avenue.

The a 71-year-old man was pronounced dead late Sunday night.

Police say he was driving a 2010 Lexus southbound on Terry Parkway. As he crossed the intersection at Carol Sue Avenue, his vehicle was struck by a 2008 GMC sport utility vehicle being driven by a 37-year-old male.

The decedent’s vehicle continued through the intersection and was struck by a vehicle going eastbound, a 2007 Chevrolet sport utility vehicle. The driver of the 2007 Chevrolet and several passengers in that vehicle were also transported to a local hospital for treatment for injuries that were not life-threatening.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation. At this time, impairment is not suspected in any of the parties involved.

